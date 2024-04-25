Winning $2 million Florida Lottery ticket sold at Publix

Stream FOX 35 News

Someone in Florida became an instant millionaire overnight after purchasing a Florida Lotto ticket worth $2 million.

The winning numbers chosen during Wednesday night's drawing were 20, 31, 35, 38, 39 and 43.

The quick-pick ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 1660 Taylor Road in Port Orange, lottery officials said.

MORE LOTTERY STORIES:

The lucky ticketholder must claim their winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. The estimated jackpot is $1 million.