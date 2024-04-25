Winning $2 million Florida Lottery ticket sold at Publix
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Someone in Florida became an instant millionaire overnight after purchasing a Florida Lotto ticket worth $2 million.
The winning numbers chosen during Wednesday night's drawing were 20, 31, 35, 38, 39 and 43.
The quick-pick ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 1660 Taylor Road in Port Orange, lottery officials said.
The lucky ticketholder must claim their winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. The estimated jackpot is $1 million.