Expand / Collapse search

'We want answers': Family, friends of man shot, killed by Orlando police want to see the bodycam video

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Derek Diaz's brother: He was 'a genuine person'

The 15-year-old brother of Derek Diaz remembered his brother as "a genuine person," and someone who would give you whatever he had if he had it. Orlando police shot and killed Diaz during the early morning hours of July 3, near Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue. Police said Diaz was suspected of illegal drug activity and shot him when he allegedly made a movement, such as to reach for a gun. Chief Smith said a gun was not found. Diaz's family is now demanding police released the bodycam video. Orlando police asked the FDLE to takeover the investigation and have deferred all questions to FDLE.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Family and friends of Derek Diaz, the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed by Orlando police the day before the Fourth of July, are demanding transparency from the police department, including the release of the officers' bodycamera video.

"Release the video," friends and family members repeatedly said during the Saturday morning press conference alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Diaz was shot and killed around 2 a.m. on July 3 in downtown Orlando. Police said Diaz was suspected of illegal drug activity and pulled over. During the interaction with officers, he allegedly refused officers' commands and at some point, made a "movement as to retrieve a gun."

Chief speaks after officer shoots man

A man suspected of drug activity was shot and killed in downtown Orlando by a police officer after appearing to reach for a gun during a confrontation with the officer, authorities said.

At an early July 3 press conference, Chief Eric Smith said a gun had not yet been recovered. 

Man killed in officer-involved shooting

Police shot and killed a man suspected of drug activity early Monday morning in downtown Orlando after that man appeared to reach for a gun during a confrontation with the officer, police said.

Orlando police transferred the case to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and have declined to answer any follow-up questions about the shooting, such as whether a gun was ever found. Instead, follow-up questions from FOX 35 have been deferred to FDLE.

Orlando police said the bodycam video would be released within 30 days, which is department policy.

"My brother was a great person. If you needed anything, if he could give it to you, he would," said Jordan, Diaz's 15-year-old brother. "He was a genuine person."

Diaz's mom was also at the press conference, but was too emotional to speak. She wore a shirt with Diaz's photo printed on it.

Derek Diaz's family: 'We just want answers'

Friends and family held a press conference Saturday morning alongside attorney Ben Crump to remember Derek Diaz, a 26-year-old man shot and killed by Orlando police officers, and to demand transparency from the police department in his death. Police said Diaz was suspected of drug activity and appeared to reach for something, possibly a gun, when he was shot on July 3. "My daughter, she keeps asking for her dad, and I don't know what to tell her," said the mother of Diaz's 5-year-old daughter.

The mother of one of Diaz's children said she and their family want answers to what happened that night.

"My daughter, she keeps asking for her dad and, um, I don't know what to tell her. We just want answers," she said.

Diaz's girlfriend said Orlando police failed them and took away Diaz's future.

"You guys failed a mom, you guys failed another girlfriend, and most importantly, you failed his daughter," she said. "He had the rest of his life ahead of him. He had plans and you took it from him. And no answers are being given to us, and we need it."

No Orlando police officers were hurt in the shooting. The officers who fired their weapon have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after officer-involved shootings.