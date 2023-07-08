'We want answers': Family, friends of man shot, killed by Orlando police want to see the bodycam video

Family and friends of Derek Diaz, the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed by Orlando police the day before the Fourth of July, are demanding transparency from the police department, including the release of the officers' bodycamera video.

"Release the video," friends and family members repeatedly said during the Saturday morning press conference alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Diaz was shot and killed around 2 a.m. on July 3 in downtown Orlando. Police said Diaz was suspected of illegal drug activity and pulled over. During the interaction with officers, he allegedly refused officers' commands and at some point, made a "movement as to retrieve a gun."

At an early July 3 press conference, Chief Eric Smith said a gun had not yet been recovered.

Orlando police transferred the case to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and have declined to answer any follow-up questions about the shooting, such as whether a gun was ever found. Instead, follow-up questions from FOX 35 have been deferred to FDLE.

Orlando police said the bodycam video would be released within 30 days, which is department policy.

"My brother was a great person. If you needed anything, if he could give it to you, he would," said Jordan, Diaz's 15-year-old brother. "He was a genuine person."

Diaz's mom was also at the press conference, but was too emotional to speak. She wore a shirt with Diaz's photo printed on it.

The mother of one of Diaz's children said she and their family want answers to what happened that night.

"My daughter, she keeps asking for her dad and, um, I don't know what to tell her. We just want answers," she said.

Diaz's girlfriend said Orlando police failed them and took away Diaz's future.

"You guys failed a mom, you guys failed another girlfriend, and most importantly, you failed his daughter," she said. "He had the rest of his life ahead of him. He had plans and you took it from him. And no answers are being given to us, and we need it."

No Orlando police officers were hurt in the shooting. The officers who fired their weapon have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after officer-involved shootings.