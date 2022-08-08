Video: Shark swims near Daytona Beach beachgoers: 'It was unnerving'

A shark was captured on drone video swimming near beachgoers at Daytona Beach Thursday, viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News.

Robert said he and his brother tracked a six to seven-foot blacktip shark from the local boardwalk to about a mile and half north with a drone.

"It swam towards multiple people before realizing they were not food and moving on. It was unnerving at moments to watch this since there are quite a few people bitten here, but confirms they are generally unintentional bites," Russ said in statement.

(Photos via Blake Russ)

Last month in Volusia County – Florida's so called "shark bite capital of the world" – reported its sixth shark attack this year, with three of those bites happening within the same month.

August and September are the two months historically known for the most shark attacks and the vast majority of them happen on the coast of Volusia County, according to Florida’s Shark Attack File.

Beach rescue said visitors should make sure to swim near a lifeguard and also advises to not swim alone.