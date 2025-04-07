Child arrested for vandalizing Florida church with hate speech, racial slurs: police

The Brief A juvenile has been arrested by the Melbourne Police Department for allegedly vandalizing a local church. The child's age and identity have not been disclosed, but officials confirmed the individual is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief with a hate crime enhancement.



What happened?

What we know:

On March 2, police responded to private and public property along Pineapple Avenue, between West Eau Gallie Blvd and Riverview Drive, for a vandalism report.

Several building signs and structures, including the Jesus is Lord Church on Pineapple Avenue, along with city-owned properties, were defaced with hate speech, racial slurs, and other forms of offensive language and symbolism, authorities said.

Investigators collaborated with the Brevard County School District and community members to identify the child responsible. The child was arrested on April 4 and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

What we don't know:

The child's age and identity have not been immediately released, but officials said they are facing a charge of felony criminal mischief with a hate crime enhancement.

Dig deeper:

Further investigation showed that the juvenile had done something similar on Jan. 20 in a neighborhood near Parkway Drive and Stewart Road in Melbourne, according to police.

