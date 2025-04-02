Blue Man Group's return to Orlando facing delays

The Brief The Blue Man Group's return to Orlando has been delayed due to unforeseen issues. Their new theater at ICON Park was set to open, but no new timeline has been given. The group is awaiting updates from Orange County on the review process.



The Blue Man Group's return to Orlando has been delayed due to unforeseen issues.

What we know:

The Blue Man Group planned to make a return to Orlando with a new theater at ICON Park. Construction began in September, and tickets for their first performance were released in October. However, unexpected delays have halted their scheduled opening.

What we don't know:

The group has not specified the exact nature of the delays or when the performances will now begin. It is also unclear whether the holdup is related to construction, permitting, or other logistical issues.

The backstory:

The Blue Man Group previously had a long-running residency at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk before their show closed in 2021. Their return to Orlando was highly anticipated, as they had been a staple of the city's entertainment scene for years.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Blue Man Group acknowledged the delays.

"We continue to work hard to make progress, and we can't wait to bring Orlando all the surprising fun and iconic moments you have come to expect from Blue Man Group."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: