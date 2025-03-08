WATCH: Florida high-speed chase leads to felon arrest, deputies say

The Brief New body camera footage shows a high-speed Florida chase which led to the eventual arrest of a convicted felon. Jeremy Walker, 37, was arrested on multiple charges on March 6. Walker currently remains in the Marion County Jail with no bond set.



New body camera footage from Marion County deputies shows a high-speed Florida chase, which led to the eventual arrest of a convicted felon.

Jeremy Walker, 37, was arrested on multiple charges following the chase on March 6.

Walker currently remains in the Marion County Jail.

What happens during the high-speed chase?

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office first spotted Walker when he was driving a car erratically in the 15400 block of Southeast 182nd Avenue Road.

The deputy said he saw Walker swerve into oncoming traffic, and he attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, reports show Walker refused to stop and fled at a high speed.

After the pursuit continued for several miles, the deputy said he successfully deployed stop sticks near the intersection of Southeast 182nd Avenue Road and Southeast 95th Street Road, which deflated three of the Walker's tires.

Although Walker continued to flee for a short distance, officials said he eventually came to a stop in the 17000 block of Southeast 95th Street Road.

Additional charges for convicted felon

As he fled, deputies said Walker tossed a yellow backpack out of the window.

Deputies said they found the backpack, which had ammunition inside.

In addition, officials said they discovered that Walker is a convicted felon, his license was suspended, the car he was driving was unregistered, he was in possession of a trafficking amount of drugs, and he was driving under the influence.

The Marion County deputy then arrested Walker with no further incidents.

Deputies say they arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Walker on March 6 after a high-speed chase. (Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

What happens now?

Records show Walker was arrested for the following crimes:

Trafficking in hydromorphone

Felling to elude

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Tampering with evidence

Owning a vehicle used for drug trafficking

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of THC less than 20 grams

Driving under the influence

Operating a motor vehicle with no valid license

Operating a motor vehicle with no valid registration

At this time, no bond has been set for Walker, and he remains in the Marion County Jail.

