Walt Disney World unveils star-studded celebrity lineup for EPCOT's Candlelight Processional

Is it too early to get into the holiday spirit? Walt Disney World says no!

The theme park announced Thursday its celebrity lineup for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays' Candlelight Processional – and it features a slew of never-before-seen faces at the event. Among the nine new voices are Eva Longoria, Brendan Fraser and Luis Fonsi.

The Candlelight Processional features a retelling of the Christmas story alongside a choir and orchestra.

"This spectacular event returns this year with more new celebrity narrators than ever before," Disney Parks said.

Here's a look at all the celebrities tapped for the Candlelight Processional this year:

Chrissy Metz: Nov. 24-25

Luis Fonsi: Nov. 26-27

Ann-Margret: Nov. 28-29

Simu Liu: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

John Stamos: Dec. 3-5

Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8

Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11

Brendan Fraser: Dec. 12-14

Eva Longoria: Dec. 15-16

Joey McIntyre: Dec. 17-18

Sterling K. Brown: Dec. 19-20

Jordan Fisher: Dec. 21-23

Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26

Audra McDonald: Dec. 27-28

Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30

The International Festival of the Holidays kicks off Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 30. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.