Walt Disney World unveils star-studded celebrity lineup for EPCOT's Candlelight Processional
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Is it too early to get into the holiday spirit? Walt Disney World says no!
The theme park announced Thursday its celebrity lineup for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays' Candlelight Processional – and it features a slew of never-before-seen faces at the event. Among the nine new voices are Eva Longoria, Brendan Fraser and Luis Fonsi.
The Candlelight Processional features a retelling of the Christmas story alongside a choir and orchestra.
"This spectacular event returns this year with more new celebrity narrators than ever before," Disney Parks said.
Here's a look at all the celebrities tapped for the Candlelight Processional this year:
- Chrissy Metz: Nov. 24-25
- Luis Fonsi: Nov. 26-27
- Ann-Margret: Nov. 28-29
- Simu Liu: Nov. 30-Dec. 2
- John Stamos: Dec. 3-5
- Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8
- Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11
- Brendan Fraser: Dec. 12-14
- Eva Longoria: Dec. 15-16
- Joey McIntyre: Dec. 17-18
- Sterling K. Brown: Dec. 19-20
- Jordan Fisher: Dec. 21-23
- Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26
- Audra McDonald: Dec. 27-28
- Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30
The International Festival of the Holidays kicks off Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 30. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.