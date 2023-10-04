How you can get 50% off kids' theme park tickets and dining at Walt Disney World

Trips to Walt Disney World can be expensive – but a new special offer will help you and your family visit the theme parks without breaking the bank too much.

Families can save on children's theme park tickets and dining plans with a 50% off discount for kids ages 3 to 9. The deal, which starts on Nov. 14, is only redeemable with the purchase of a non-discounted four-night, four-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package.

This travel package includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan and is only valid from March 3–June 30, 2024.

"This will be a great option for those who also want the convenience of having their tickets, room and meals already paid for before they arrive," Walt Disney World said.

(Getty Images)

More details on this offer will be available here starting Nov. 14.

Currently, several offers are available on Walt Disney World's website, including 25% off rooms at select hotels, Disney Dining Promo Card incentives and specially priced tickets for U.S. Military members.