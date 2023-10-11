Walt Disney World increases price of annual passes, announces exciting Park Hopper changes

The pricing for Walt Disney World's annual passes just became more expensive.

The cost for annual passes increased by $30 to $50, according to pricing listed on the Disney website:

Pixie Pass: $439 (Previously $399)

Pirate Pass: $799 (Previously $749)

Sorcerer Pass: $999 (Previously $969)

Incredi-Pass: $1,449 (Previously $1,399)

The cost of standard parking at the most magical place on Earth also saw an increase of $5, bringing the price to $30. Parking will remain complimentary, however, for guests staying at Disney Resort hotels.

On Wednesday, Disney also announced a major change to its Park Hopper option, a feature that allows guest to visit more than one park per day.

Starting on Jan. 9, 2024, guests with a Park Hopper ticket or an annual pass will be able to visit Disney's four theme parks – Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom Park and Hollywood Studios – at any time of day during park hours. Theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets.

Since 2021, Park Hopper access was only available after 2 p.m. each day.