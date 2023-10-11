Disney cutting child ticket prices at Florida, California theme parks in upcoming deals

Parents will soon see Disney’s California and Florida theme park tickets for children of certain ages priced at a lower rate for a short amount of time.

The markdowns come as part of respective limited-time deals that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World will open up to families later in the year. For the California resort, its offer will kick off Oct. 24, while the latter’s will do so Nov. 14, according to Disney.

The initial details of both were unveiled Wednesday by the entertainment giant.

Disney said it would knock 50% off theme park tickets and dining plans for 3- to 9-year-old children in a Disney World deal for families getting a "non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package for you and your children that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan." There will only be a limited number of packages available for the deal, according to the company.

It will work for "most" nights in a nearly four-month period spanning March 3 to June 30 of next year, Disney said in the blog post.

The Florida park has been open for over five decades. Meanwhile, the one in California became available to the public quite some time before that, in 1955.

The Disneyland offer will make theme park tickets for children in the same age range cost "as low as" $50 per day, per a separate blog post . The company said families using the offer can choose three types of tickets – one-, two- or three-day – and add "upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service" to it.

The timeframe under which the discounted children’s tickets, which have no blockout dates and are subject to park reservation availability, will be valid are Jan. 8 to March 10.

In September, the entertainment giant revealed it will put $60 billion worth of capital expenditures toward its Parks, Experiences and Products segment. That investment, slated to happen over a decade, would mark almost twice what it currently is.

Disney has described its parks as a "key driver of value creation for the company." It has said its global theme park footprint spans 12 parks on six sites.

CEO Bob Iger has also previously identified Disney’s film studios and its streaming services as two other businesses that he thinks will "drive the greatest growth and value creation over the next five years."

The company, which Iger came back to run late last year, has its centennial coming up. That anniversary will fall on Oct. 16.