Walt Disney World delays reopening of some resorts as COVID-19 cases in Florida spike

The reopening of some hotels at Walt Disney World Resort have been delayed as coronavirus cases in Florida continue to spike.

According to the Walt Disney World website, the reopening date for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort has been revised. The Polynesian will now open on October 4th, while Art of Animation will open back up on November 1st.

In addition, Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn were previously expected to reopen but will now remain closed until further notice, they said.

Walt Disney World Resort said that future reopening dates are still subject to change and reservations can still be modified to other Disney Resort hotels if needed. The following resorts will open next:

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort on July 29th

Disney's Yacht Club Resort on August 24th

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa on September 21st

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort on October 14th

The following Disney Resort hotels are reportedly open and accepting new reservations:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The Walt Disney World Resort hotels are said to have measured and deliberate health and safety measures in place to help protect guests. These include:

All guests ages 2 and older will be required to wear face masks in all public areas throughout the Disney hotels, with the exception of when guests are swimming or dining.

Guests are encouraged to use the online check-in system to help with social distancing. You can also choose to meet your luggage at your room with Disney's redesigned bell services.

Inside the rooms, cleaning standards have been expanded. Housekeepers will do a light cleaning of the rooms every other day and will sanitize highly touched areas such as electronic devices, bathroom fixtures, and the beverage area. Extra linens will be available to guests and rooms will come with double-cased pillows. Glassware will come individually wrapped.

Disney highly encourages guests to use cashless or contactless forms of payment, including MagicBands, which Disney Resort hotel guests can use to charge purchases to their Disney Resort hotel folio.

