Walt Disney World begins reopening their parks this weekend, here's what you need to know before going

Walt Disney World is preparing to reopen the first of its theme parks this weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the parks for months.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 11. Hollywood Studios and Epcot will then reopen on Wednesday, July 15.

Things will look and feel a lot different upon reopening, as new safety measures are in place and several changes around the parks have been made.

Below is some of what you can expect upon returning to the parks.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

If you want to visit the parks though, you must have a reservation and valid ticket to enter.

New tickets are not for sale at this time and will become available at a later date depending on capacity limits.

Reservations through September 26, 2021 can currently be made on the Walt Disney World website.

NO PARK HOPPING

Walt Disney World says that when they reopen, guests will not be allowed to park hop. They can only visit one park per day.

This is a temporary limitation due to attendance limitations.

NEW SAFETY MEASURES

When the Walt Disney World parks reopen, there will be several new safety measures in place to keep guests and cast members safe. These include:

Mandatory temperature checks: Guests and cast members will all have to undergo temperature checks before they are allowed into any park. They are also asked to check their temperatures before leaving home to make sure they are not running a fever.

Face masks required: Face coverings will be required to be worn while in the parks by all guests ages 2 and older. It will also be mandatory for cast members. No word on if they will sell face masks in the parks.

Social Distancing Squad: Select cast members will be a part of the 'Social Distancing Squad' who will joyfully remind guests to practice social distancing. Signs will be on display throughout the parks.

Reduced capacity around parks: In addition to reducing the number of people allowed into the theme parks, capacity will also be managed at retail stores and restaurants to ensure social distancing.

Contactless food purchases/cashless pay system: In addition to Plexiglass barriers, Disney says they are taking extra steps when it comes to food service to ensure that the least amount of contact is made while dining in the parks. Cash will be accepted.

ATTRACTION LIMITATIONS

You will notice when going through the park that several attractions will have limitations and will not be operating. This includes:

No meet-and-greets: Disney characters will still be present at the parks, but meet-and-greets are canceled for the time being.

No parades or fireworks shows: To keep people from gathering in large crowds, Disney will not be holding any parades or the nightly fireworks shows until further notice.

Water effects will be limited or eliminated: Water areas will remain closed in order to avoid drawing crowds of spectators. Even Disney H2O Glow Nights, a nighttime event at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, will not occur in 2020.

Interactive play areas will remain closed: Children who love to run around and play in Disney's interactive kid areas will not be able to do so -- at least not for now. Disney says they are keeping those play areas closed to avoid putting their tiny guests at risk.

Several dining and tour experiences will be unavailable until further notice. These include:

Backstage Magic

Behind the Seeds

Disney Private VIP Tours

Disney’s Family Magic Tour

Disney’s Keys to the Kingdom Tour

Disney’s The Magic Behind Our Steam Trains Tour

Taste of Magic Kingdom Park VIP Tour

The UnDISCOVERed Future World

Ultimate Day of Thrills VIP Tour

Ultimate Disney Classics VIP Tour

Ultimate Nights of Adventure VIP Tour

Up Close with Rhinos

Walt Disney: Marceline to Magic Kingdom Tour

World Showcase: DestiNations Discovered

Wild Africa Trek

Wild Africa Trek (Morning)

Epcot will no longer have cultural representatives in the countries throughout the World Showcase. Many of the employees were furloughed and sent back to their home countries because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disney and its union agreed to reopen without them for the time being.

PASSHOLDER PREVIEW DAYS

Walt Disney World is allowing annual passholders to visit the parks before they are officially opened to the public.

They can visit either Magic Kingdom or Animal Kingdom on July 9th and 10th. There is no preview for Epcot or Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Reservations must be made to attend on these dates. Visit the Walt Disney World website to do so.

