Disney to resume new ticket sales, 2020 hotel bookings on Thursday

Walt Disney World has announced it will resume the selling of new theme-park tickets and allow new hotel reservations for dates in the 2020 calendar year, beginning on Thursday, July 9.

Disney had temporarily paused ticket sales and hotel bookings to focus on helping existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders plan their visits through the new Disney Park Pass theme park reservation system. The resumption of new ticket sales and hotel bookings was announced on Wednesday evening on the Disney Parks Blog website.

"In just a few more days, we’ll begin welcoming the first guests back to the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort, starting July 11 with Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and followed July 15 by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios," wrote Avery Maehrer, Manager of Communications, Walt Disney World Resort. "We’re continuing to prepare for these openings in a measured and deliberate way, implementing health and safety measures with cast members and guests in mind."

If you want to visit the parks though, you must have a reservation and valid ticket to enter. Reservations can be made on the Walt Disney World website through the same Disney Park Pass system used to manage attendance during the reopening period for all other ticket holders.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, tickets and hotel bookings may be released at different times throughout the day on Thursday.

"In addition, we will use virtual waiting rooms as needed to manage the high volume of guests looking to plan their visits," Maehrer wrote.

It is recommended by Disney that guests who are planning to visit this year check out the “Know Before You Go” page at DisneyWorld.com/Updates.