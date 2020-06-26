Disney World annual passholders snatch up reservations for reopening day

article

Walt Disney World fans bombarded the new reservation system on Friday to make sure they have access to the theme parks when they reopen in mid-July.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, by 6:30 a.m., all of the reservations were filled for the opening day for Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11.

By 8 a.m, all reservations were gone for the first four days of the reopening and for the following weekend, July 18 and 19.

"Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios begin their reopening phases July 15. By 8:20 a.m, slots for July 15 were all taken," the Orlando Sentinel reported.

RELATED: No park hopping: Disney reveals new rules, reservation dates ahead of reopening

Walt Disney World announced that guests would have to make a reservation in advance in order to be admitted to the parks in an effort to control capacity and social distancing. The first round of reservations were allowed on Monday for Disney Resort and other select hotel guests.

Advertisement

Other existing ticket holders can start booking on Sunday, June 28.

RELATED: Disney reservation website issues resolved, theme park says

Disney theme parks will open beginning July 11 for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.