Central Florida Walmart pharmacies to start offering COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart is officially joining the pharmacies across Florida that will be giving COVID-19 vaccines.

"Beginning on Friday, there will be 119 Walmart stores across 34 counties that will begin offering COVID-19 shots for senior citizens," Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters Tuesday morning.

That includes several Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across Central Florida.

According to Walmart’s website, that breaks down the locations:

17 - Orange County

4 - Brevard County

4 - Gainesville

2 - Osceola County

2 - The Villages

1 - Seminole County

According to Walmart, 90% of Americans are within 10 miles of a Walmart or Sam’s Club.

The governor asked Walmart to strategically pick which of its stores where they will offer vaccines in their pharmacies.

"We said OK, there’s a certain Publix footprint. If you guys could take a look at that and then take a look at your footprint and focus on an area you didn’t have a retail foot pharmacy footprint already, that would really be helpful," Governor DeSantis said.

He also explained that these shots are coming to Florida as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

That means that the vaccines going to Walmart will not be coming out of what the state’s weekly allotment from the federal government allocates to hospitals, county-run vaccine sites or nursing homes.

Learn more at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or samsclub.com/covid.