17 Walmart’s in Orange County to administer COVID-19 vaccine

More than a dozen Walmart locations in Orange County will be receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. It's part of the Biden administration's program to get more vaccines to Americans.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says we could know as early as Tuesday when Walmart vaccinations will start.

A total of 17 Orange County Walmarts will soon become vaccination sites.

"You know, these Walmarts are going to be local neighborhood types where these locations will be."

RELATED: Winn-Dixie stores to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor Demings says he was notified of the locations by the state. The 17 stores are expected to vaccinate about 300 people a day.

Advertisement

Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores are joining Publix, which is already vaccinating people in Marion, Brevard, Flager, and Volusia counties.

Winn-Dixie says it plans to start vaccinations on Thursday.

RELATED: LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine

"It’s all of those types of community partners, as they come online will increase the inventory of vaccine within our community."

Once Walmart announces when residents 65 and older can start booking an appointment, they can do it online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.