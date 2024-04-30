article

Walmart is adding hundreds of affordably-priced grocery items under a new store label, Bettergoods.

By this fall, 300 products will be available, spanning frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee, chocolate among others, the retailer said. The prices range from under $2 to under $15, with most products available for under $5.

The new brand is the biggest launch for the company in 20 years, Walmart said .

The launch from the country's largest retailer comes as inflation has driven shoppers to seek less-expensive alternatives, lifting the popularity of private-label brands.

Walmart's rivals, including Target , have also been expanding their store labels in food.

RELATED: Target launches dealworthy low-cost brand: Prices start at under $1

Bettergoods brand

While most store brands compete directly with national brand offerings at a lower price, Walmart said many of its new Bettergoods items will be totally unique.

Walmart said its product development team has collaborated with suppliers across the globe to find trending ingredients and flavors.

Walmart said Bettergood items fit into three distinct categories: culinary experiences, plant-based or "made without."

Culinary experiences: You’ll find innovative recipes and trending ingredients in these items, such as Hot Honey Seasoning for under $3; a line of jar soups, including Creamy Corn Jalapeno Chowder for under $4; and premium Bronze Cut Pasta from Italy for only $1.97.

Plant Based Product Samples. Image: Walmart

Plant-based: Several plant-based options with distinct green branding include Oatmilk Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts for only $3.44 a pint, as well as a plant-based cheese alternative for under $4.

Made Without Product Samples. Photo: Walmart

"Made Without": These items offer a broad variety of options that cater to different dietary lifestyles, like gluten free, or made without artificial flavors, colorings or added sugars.

This story was reported from Detroit.