Florida voter registration deadline approaching for November election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The deadline to register to vote in Florida’s upcoming November general election is quickly approaching. Monday, October 7, marks the last day for residents to register if they want to participate in the election.
Voters who are already registered can update their address until Election Day. Florida has nearly 14 million registered voters, and as of Wednesday, more than 21,000 vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned to local election offices.
Alex Mosca, of the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, emphasized the variety of ways Floridians can register, including in person at election offices or public libraries.
"One of the easiest and most convenient ways is to do it online," Mosca added.
