Volusia County to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution next week

Residents 65 and older will begin being vaccinated in Volusia County starting next week, health officials announced on Tuesday.

The Department of Health in Volusia County said that they will begin vaccinating people age 65 and older on Monday, January 4th. You must be at least 65 years of age.

They said that the first vaccination clinic will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Daytona Stadium located at 3917 LPGA Boulevard. The doses will be given via drive-thru and it is first-come, first-served.

The vaccines are also reportedly free. Photo IDs are required to receive one.

The vaccine distribution site will reportedly give the Moderna vaccine. Prior to receiving it, individuals will receive a Moderna Fact Sheet on the emergency use authorization and information on what to expect during and after the injection.

Recipients of the vaccine must remain on-site for 15 to 30 minutes for medical monitoring. Afterward, each person will receive a second dose reminder card with a scheduled date and the manufacturer for the first vaccination, the county said. The second dose will be given 28 days after the initial dose.

