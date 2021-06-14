Volusia County Schools to vote on making masks optional

article

Student, teachers, and staff in Volusia County could soon leave their face masks at home.

The Volusia County School Board will vote on an amended policy on Monday night that would make masks optional. If the board approves the amended policy, masks will be made optional at Volusia County Schools.

Last month, the Volusia County School Board met to discuss the policy. At that time, they voted to advertise the proposed change to the policy. The district is legally required to do this so that parents and students have time to understand the changes.

Also during that meeting, there were emotional pleas from some parents for the board to drop the mask policy then.

"I am begging you to take these masks off now. Not next year, not tomorrow, now. These kids need you, they need you to care about them. Thank you for your time," one parent said during public comment.

The Volusia County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. If the board votes to adopt the changes making masks optional, the new policy will go into effect immediately. There will be time for public comment on the issue before the vote.

