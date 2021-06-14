Forecast: Stormy skies continue in Central Florida on Monday

Expect another steam bath on Monday.

While clouds will dominate the skies and high rain chances will follow not too far behind, highs will still reach up to near 90 near Orlando on Monday, with it being a touch cooler near the beaches.

Rain chances will be present during the morning, afternoon, and evening. The highest coverage will be found after 12 p.m. as showers and storms continue developing in Central Florida's very soupy airmass. As of right now, coverage stands at a stout 70 percent or more across the region.

The latest forecast modeling reveals a very active afternoon from north to south. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and some localized, brief flooding could be in the cards as a few stronger storms develop. Central Florida will see wet weather so be mindful of rapidly changing skies as storms approach.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Northeast Florida with a marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday.

Stronger storms developing in this specific area on Tuesday afternoon could produce a few damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated brief tornado. We will track it all for you in the FOX 35 Storm Center. Be sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for alerts straight to your phone.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that a strong tropical wave has formed off the coast of Africa and two other areas being monitored now have increased chances for tropical development.

They said that the first area, located southeast of North Carolina, is acquiring more tropical characteristics and now has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next five days as environmental conditions appear conducive. It is likely to become a tropical depression or storm sometime late Monday.

Forecasters said that this low-pressure system is moving northeastward and away from the United States. It is expected to move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, ending its chances for further development.

The second area, located over the Bay of Campeche, is gradually developing and now has a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days, the NHC said. It could become a tropical depression later in the week while moving northward into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, this broad low-pressure area of showers and thunderstorms will reportedly bring rain to portions of Central America and southern Mexico over the next several days.

Finally, the NHC said that a strong tropical wave has formed just offshore of West Africa. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity. Some development is possible during the next few days but a dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation while the wave is over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean later in the week.

They said that the tropical wave only has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The next three names for named storms in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are Bill, Claudette, and Danny.

