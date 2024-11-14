Volusia County residents rally to help man after he surrendered dog

A 20-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, facing tough times, made the difficult decision to surrender his dog, Sarge, to a local shelter.

After losing his housing, Brandon had no choice but to part with his loyal companion to ensure Sarge would have consistent food and care. While the dog is in good hands, Brandon is working hard to secure stable housing and get back on his feet.

The emotional moment was captured by Wendy Bentley of the Southeast Volusia Humane Society, who was present when Brandon brought Sarge to the shelter.

"You are looking at his face and its bright red, and you see the tears and all we wanted to do was help him, reassure him and hug him and tell him, ‘Itll be okay,’" Bentley said.

Bentley posted about the situation on social media, and the response was overwhelming.

Dozens of people offered to help, and the shelter decided to pause Sarge's adoption to place him in a foster home. Meanwhile, funds raised through the humane society’s efforts will go toward supporting Brandon as he works to rebuild his life.

