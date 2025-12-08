Powerball Lottery: $1M winning ticket sold in Florida

No one won the estimated $820 million Powerball Jackpot in Saturday's draw. However, there was a ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery website.

There were also a number of winning tickets for some of the smaller non-jackpot prizes, including $100,000 and $50,000.

Winning Powerball numbers for Dec. 6 draw

The winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, and 44. The Powerball number was 7.

The Double Play numbers were 4, 17, 29, 55, and 56. The red ball was 3.

Winning ticket sold in Florida

A ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Circle K gas station at 2808 Atlantic Avenue in Fernandina Beach, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Two tickets worth $100,000 and two tickets worth $50,000 were also sold in the state, officials said. Click here for details.

When is the next Powerball Jackpot drawing?

The next drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. The draw will be held at 10:59 p.m. Last time to purchase a Powerball ticket for Monday's drawing is 10 p.m.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is the Powerball Jackpot?

The estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is $875 million, the 7th largest Powerball Jackpot in the game's history. The cash option is an estimated $403.6 million.

The last Powerball Jackpot win was on Sept. 6. Two winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas, worth $1.787 billion.

How to play the Powerball game

Powerball tickets are $2 each. You can choose five numbers or have a computer choose them for you.

To win the Powerball jackpot, you need to match all five numbers (white ball) and the red Powerball number.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot?

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.787 Billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $875 Million est. – Dec. 8, 2025 $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA