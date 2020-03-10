Volusia County official encourages people to go out and vote despite positive coronavirus cases

article

The Supervisor of Elections in Volusia County wants people to feel safe going out to vote, despite two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the area.

The Florida Primary is coming up on March 17 and early voting has already begun. However, Volusia County has two positive coronavirus cases, a 60-year-old woman who recently traveled outside the state and a 66-year-old woman with a recent history of travel as well. There are 319 people in Florida being monitored for COVID-19.

Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis says that polling locations will be prepared, as they are stocked with hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies this election. Paper towels will also be used on all surfaces and election workers will wipe down the stations. Voters are allowed to bring their own blue or black pens to vote as well.

”We don't want voters to be afraid to go out to vote. We want both the voters and election workers to feel safe. Wash your hands before and after public places,” Lewis says. “I encourage voters and election workers to bring their own pen and their own hand sanitizer; it will be yours and yours alone.”

Early voting in Volusia County is available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Saturday, March 14 at the following locations:

DeLand: County Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave.

Deltona: City Commission Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd.

Ormond Beach: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

Daytona Beach: Daytona Regional Library at City Hall, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

Port Orange: Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center

New Smyrna Beach: New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway

