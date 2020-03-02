Early voting for the Florida primary begins in Central Florida on Monday

Early voting begins on Monday for some counties in Central Florida.

Voting will open on Monday in Orange, Brevard, and Osceola Counties. It will run until March 15th. Florida's primary presidential election is on March 17th.

The primary in Florida is a closed one, meaning only democrats can vote for candidates affiliated with their party. It's the same with republicans. Those without party affiliation are not able to vote for candidates with a political party. So, if you are not registered now, you will not be able to vote.

A full list of early voting locations and the times that they are open can be found on the Florida Divisions of Elections website.

Some of the locations that begin on Monday include:

ORANGE COUNTY

Supervisor of Elections Office: 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando, FL 32806

Alafaya Branch Library: 12000 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826

Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka, FL 32703

Chickasaw Branch Library: 870 N. Chicksaw Tl., Orlando, FL 32825

Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Rd., Suite 26, Orlando, FL 32810

Hiawassee Branch Library: 7391 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818

Mark St. Senior Center: 99 E. Mark St, Orlando, FL 32803

Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Tl., Orlando, FL 32829

South Creek Branch Library: 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837

South East Branch Library: 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32822

Southwest Branch Library: 7255 Della Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836

UCF Recreation & Wellness Center: 4000 Central Florida Blvd., Bdlg 88, Orlando, FL 32816

Valencia College - Lake Nona Campus: 12350 Narcoossee Rd., Orlando, FL 32832

Washington Park Branch Library: 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811

Water Conserv II Distribution Center: 17498 McKinney Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787

West Oaks Branch Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Rd., Ocoee, FL 34761

Winter Park Library: 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office: 2509 E Irlo Bronson Mem Hwy., Kissimmee FL 34744

West Osceola Branch Library: 305 Campus St., Celebration FL 34747

Robert Guevara Center: 501 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee FL 34743

St. Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th Street, St Cloud FL 34769

Hart Memorial Library: 211 E Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee FL 34741

The Gym & Aquatic Center: 625 County Club Dr., Poinciana FL 34759

Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Road, St Cloud FL 34771

BREVARD COUNTY

Titusville Elections Office: 400 South St Suite 1-F, Titusville, FL 32780

Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium: 951 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Catherine Schweinsberg Rood: 308 Forrest Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922

Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940

David R. Schechter Community Center: 1089 South Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935

Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Palm Bay Elections Office: 450 Cogan Dr SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909

Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Palm Bay (Tony Rosa) Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905

The Florida Division of Elections website advises that voters bring along a valid photo ID and signature identification if attempting to early vote.

Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer are the latest to drop out of the race for president, both announcing the end of their campaigns following the South Carolina primary. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Tulsi Gabbard remain in the race for the Democratic nomination. Bernie Sanders is currently leading the party with 58 delegates. Biden follows behind him with 50.

President Donald Trump is currently serving as the 45th president of the United States and is running for re-election in 2020. There is only one other Republican candidate in the race, William Weld. He is the former Governor of Massachusetts and frames himself as a moderate Republican alternative to Trump.

You can register to vote or make changes before the General Election by visiting RegistertovoteFlorida.gov.