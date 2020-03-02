Early voting for the Florida primary begins in Central Florida on Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Early voting begins on Monday for some counties in Central Florida.
Voting will open on Monday in Orange, Brevard, and Osceola Counties. It will run until March 15th. Florida's primary presidential election is on March 17th.
The primary in Florida is a closed one, meaning only democrats can vote for candidates affiliated with their party. It's the same with republicans. Those without party affiliation are not able to vote for candidates with a political party. So, if you are not registered now, you will not be able to vote.
A full list of early voting locations and the times that they are open can be found on the Florida Divisions of Elections website.
Some of the locations that begin on Monday include:
ORANGE COUNTY
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando, FL 32806
- Alafaya Branch Library: 12000 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826
- Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka, FL 32703
- Chickasaw Branch Library: 870 N. Chicksaw Tl., Orlando, FL 32825
- Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Rd., Suite 26, Orlando, FL 32810
- Hiawassee Branch Library: 7391 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818
- Mark St. Senior Center: 99 E. Mark St, Orlando, FL 32803
- Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Tl., Orlando, FL 32829
- South Creek Branch Library: 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837
- South East Branch Library: 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32822
- Southwest Branch Library: 7255 Della Dr., Orlando, FL 32819
- Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836
- UCF Recreation & Wellness Center: 4000 Central Florida Blvd., Bdlg 88, Orlando, FL 32816
- Valencia College - Lake Nona Campus: 12350 Narcoossee Rd., Orlando, FL 32832
- Washington Park Branch Library: 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811
- Water Conserv II Distribution Center: 17498 McKinney Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787
- West Oaks Branch Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Rd., Ocoee, FL 34761
- Winter Park Library: 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
OSCEOLA COUNTY
- Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office: 2509 E Irlo Bronson Mem Hwy., Kissimmee FL 34744
- West Osceola Branch Library: 305 Campus St., Celebration FL 34747
- Robert Guevara Center: 501 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee FL 34743
- St. Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th Street, St Cloud FL 34769
- Hart Memorial Library: 211 E Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee FL 34741
- The Gym & Aquatic Center: 625 County Club Dr., Poinciana FL 34759
- Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Road, St Cloud FL 34771
BREVARD COUNTY
- Titusville Elections Office: 400 South St Suite 1-F, Titusville, FL 32780
- Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium: 951 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Catherine Schweinsberg Rood: 308 Forrest Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922
- Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940
- David R. Schechter Community Center: 1089 South Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
- Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne, FL 32904
- Palm Bay Elections Office: 450 Cogan Dr SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909
- Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907
- Palm Bay (Tony Rosa) Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905
The Florida Division of Elections website advises that voters bring along a valid photo ID and signature identification if attempting to early vote.
Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer are the latest to drop out of the race for president, both announcing the end of their campaigns following the South Carolina primary. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Tulsi Gabbard remain in the race for the Democratic nomination. Bernie Sanders is currently leading the party with 58 delegates. Biden follows behind him with 50.
President Donald Trump is currently serving as the 45th president of the United States and is running for re-election in 2020. There is only one other Republican candidate in the race, William Weld. He is the former Governor of Massachusetts and frames himself as a moderate Republican alternative to Trump.
You can register to vote or make changes before the General Election by visiting RegistertovoteFlorida.gov.