3 people carjacked, robbed in Holly Hill planned social media meetup, police say

The Holly Hill Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking after three people reported being robbed of cash, cell phones and a vehicle at gunpoint.

What we know:

On Monday, Oct. 13, around 8:30 p.m., an adult and two children reported being approached by three armed suspects at a planned meet-up arranged on social media, Holly Hill Police told FOX 35. The suspects stole cash, cell phones and a vehicle at gunpoint before driving away, police said.

The stolen vehicle was later found in Daytona Beach, police said. No one was hurt.

A general view of Holly Hill, Florida, where police are investigating a reported armed carjacking.

What we don't know:

The department has not released information regarding the other stolen items. Holly Hill Police have not released any information regarding suspects at this time.

What they're saying:

Brian Love told FOX 35's Marie Edinger that the three victims ran to his house after they were carjacked.

Came running towards me asking for help, saying ‘call the cops call the cops!’ Then I seen how young they were so I was like, okay, I guess they really need help. The kids sat here until one of their mothers came to get them," he said.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Holly Hill Police Department at 386-248-9475.