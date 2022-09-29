Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
19
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:57 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Volusia County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:21 PM EDT, Seminole County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:59 AM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:30 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:30 AM EDT until THU 10:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:27 AM EDT until THU 9:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from THU 5:27 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:29AM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida

A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)

ORLANDO, Fla. - New video shows heavy downpours from Hurricane Ian causing flooding outside a Disney World Resort hotel in Orlando, Florida. 

Twitter user @JaiHawkFly shared video with FOX 35 News that shows the flooded area outside the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort at least a few inches deep. 

Ian's torrential rain slammed Central Florida on Thursday, sparking Flash Flood Warnings in several counties. Ian – which weakened to a tropical storm on Thursday morning – made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday

Most Central Florida counties can expect to feel Ian's impacts through Friday.