VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Epcot near American Adventure Pavilion

Video recorded at Walt Disney World Resort shows an apparent fire emergency at Epcot.

Brian Cambold, with Theme Park War, said his first concern was for his safety and that of his husband.

It all unfolded on Tuesday night. Cambold said the fire was burning in the area of the American Adventure Pavilion stage and the Italy Pavilion. He said it was difficult to tell from where he was standing.

He noticed the flames were about ten to fifteen feet in the air, and he noted the smell.

"It did smell like a plastic-y smell. It was not like a wood-burning fire or anything like that, so it was definitely some sort of structure that caught on fire," he explained.

Cambold said it didn't take long for firefighters to put the fire out. We reached out to fire investigators to find out more about what happened but did not hear back from them before the publication of this article.