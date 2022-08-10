Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off

A father says he and his toddler were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida on Sunday after the child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off and he was threatened with being arrested.

"What was the most awesome daddy/daughter weekend ended with my toddler and I being removed from @flyfrontier Flight 1301 from Orlando to Atlanta. All because she was too nervous to sit in her seat during takeoff and wanted to sit in my lap," Chrisean Rose posted on his Instagram page.

The video shows Rose speaking with a flight attendant, who warns that he will be arrested if he does not leave the plane.

"They will arrest you; I’m telling you that right now," a flight attendant is heard telling Rose. When he refused, a flight attendant is heard over the loudspeaker saying that the aircraft needed to be partially deplaned due to an "unfortunate incident."

TRENDING STORIES:

Snake hunters in Florida find massive 104-pound Burmese python near Big Cypress National Preserve

Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

VIDEO: Florida deputies rescue 6-foot shark caught in crab trap

According to WSB-TV, Frontier Airlines said, "it is an FAA requirement that all passengers over the age of 24 months must be buckled into their own seat for takeoff and landing. The parent refused to comply and therefore was asked to exit the aircraft with the child." Rose's daughter is reportedly 25-months-old.

"I explained to the ONE flight attendant who initiated this whole ordeal that this was her first time flying and that she was just scared. Something any rational human would understand. In fact, 3 other attendants passed us, check for my seat belt and all was fine," Rose wrote on social media.

He called the ordeal "disheartening" and that the situation was "handled very poorly."

"And to top it all off, after we were removed, they refused to give us our stroller," Rose claimed. "The police officers who they called to ‘arrest’ me ended up defending me and demanded that they stopped and take my stroller off."

He told Storyful that Frontier Airlines reached out to him about a refund.



