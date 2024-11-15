Vickie Lynn Williams: Woman competent to stand trial in deaths of Mount Dora couple

Video above is from previous coverage.

A woman accused of brutally killing an elderly couple on New Year's Eve 2022 inside their home in Mount Dora, has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Darryl and Sharon Getman, aged 83 and 80, respectively, were found stabbed to death inside their home at Lakeside of Waterman Village, a retirement community, on Dec. 31, 2022, in what officials described as a violent, targeted, yet random attack.

Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in both Darryl and Sharon Getmans' deaths, as well as grand theft. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Williams was found incompetant to stand trial in May 2024 and committed to the Department of Children and Families for "competency restorations," records show.

At an Oct. 23 court hearing, a judge ruled that Williams had been found competent to stand trial after a doctor's September evaluation. According to court records, that doctor found Williams "has sufficient present ability to consult with her lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding, and that she has a factual and rational understanding of the legal proceedings against her."

In a previous statement, the Getman's children, said their parents adored Mount Dora, had lived there for more than 20 years, and were "enjoying their golden years."

"They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends. We appreciate all the support we have received. It just shows how well thought of our parents were."

Police said Williams was spotted wandering around the retirement community multiple times between Dec. 30 and 31, and on one occasion, knocked on another resident's door and asked to take a shower before that resident pressed her panic button.

At some point, Williams allegedly returned, killed the Getman's, and then left in their green Kia Soul. Williams was found days later in Savannah, Georgia parked at a train station, police said.

Records appear to show that Williams had had a decades-long criminal history, including 24 arrests in Ohio or South Carolina. Those arrests ranged from misdemeanors to felonies, including assault, criminal trespassing, theft, robbery, receiving stolen property, and domestic violence, according to previous FOX 35 reporting.