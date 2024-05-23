Suspect in 2022 murder of elderly Mount Dora ruled incompetent

The woman accused of murdering an elderly Mount Dora couple has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Police say Vickie Lynn Williams stabbed Darryl and Sharon Getman inside their home in 2022. According to the authorities, the crime was random.

Sharon and Darryl Getman, aged 80 and 83, respectively, each suffered severe injuries to their bodies in what has been described as a violent encounter inside their home on New Year's Eve. The report said a butcher-style knife was in Darryl's abdomen when detectives found him and that he had defensive injuries. Detectives also noted several bloody footprints throughout the house and in the garage, where the couple's green Kia Soul was missing.

Williams was arrested several days later at an Amtrak train station in Savannah, Georgia, where the Kia Soul was parked in the parking lot, officials said. She was arrested and extradited back to Florida to face charges of first-degree murder. A judge later ordered her to be held without bond.

Williams, 51, will now be placed in a mental health treatment facility.