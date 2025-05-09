Louis Prevost: Florida brother of Pope Leo XIV says people predicted Robert would be pope as a kid

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, becoming the first American pope to lead the Catholic Church in its 2,000-year history.

As white smoke drifted above the Vatican, a man in Florida was overcome with pride and disbelief – his sibling had just been named pope.

Louis Prevost, a Port Charlotte resident, and the older brother of the newly elected pope, told FOX 13 News that they grew up in Chicago.

In an interview, Louis said that Robert always stood out, with people often teasing that he would become the pope when Robert was just a kid.

"We used to tease him about being pope because he was always… he always had that holy way about him," Louis Prevost said. "And, you know, the neighbors on the street we grew up with, a lot of them used to say, 'you're going to grow up to be pope one day, Robert.' And we're like, ‘oh, yeah, right.’"

Louis added that he believes his brother will lead the Catholic Church well, describing him as a man of the people with global experience.

President Donald Trump took to social media Thursday to congratulate Prevost, who will become the first American pope to lead the Catholic Church in its 2,000-year history.

In a statement posted to Trump's Truth Social platform, the U.S. president wrote: "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope."

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!" he added.

Who is Cardinal Robert Prevost?

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is a Chicago native born in 1955.

After joining the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977 and making his solemn vows in 1981, he earned degrees in mathematics, divinity, and canon law—including a doctorate from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

Prevost was ordained in 1982 and began his pastoral and academic service in Peru in 1985, where he served in roles such as chancellor, seminary rector, canon law professor, and judicial vicar.

In 1999, Prevost was elected provincial prior of the Augustinians in Chicago, and just a few years later, he became prior general of the worldwide order, serving two terms until 2013.

He then returned to Peru at Pope Francis’ request to serve as apostolic administrator—and later bishop—of the Diocese of Chiclayo.

In January 2023, Pope Francis appointed Prevost prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, a powerful Vatican role responsible for episcopal appointments worldwide.

He was made a cardinal in September of the same year.

