Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill accused of financial exploitation of woman, 96

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is at the center of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation about the alleged financial exploitation of a 96-year-old woman.

In the court documents obtained by FOX 35, a state investigator claims Hill established power of attorney over the woman and allegedly went on to purchase a home with the woman listed as the co-owner without her approval.

Investigators say financial documents also show Hill used the woman's money to purchase things like a facelift, IV infusions, a New Year's Eve stay in Miami, car insurance, and dental surgery. The alleged transactions, the investigator says, exceeded $100,000 and "solely benefited Hill."

Investigators say the 96-year-old woman has three homes — the home where she currently resides, a second home that was left to her by her family, and the third home allegedly purchased by Hill with the woman added as a co-owner.

Court documents detail that Hill, her son, and her son's girlfriend allegedly lived in the properties. Hill is also accused of using money for substantial home repairs for the home she occupied.

FDLE says the investigation started after a tip from Hill's former aide.

"Any time we receive any kind of information about potential elder exploitation that may be occurring, we're going to take those allegations very seriously," said John Martino, Director of Advocacy for Community Legal Services.

Attorney John Martino works with Community Legal Services. The firm is representing the elderly woman and her new Power of Attorney.

They filed a petition for an injunction, which temporarily prohibits Hill from having direct or indirect contact with the woman as the investigation continues.

"To put some protection in place while the courts figure out what's going on. While anyone who is investigating the matter figured out what's going on, and we can make sure that the senior citizen can continue to take care of themselves," said Martino.

Commissioner Hill's office directed us to her attorney, Warren Lindsey, for comment. Fox 35 left a message with his office but has not heard back.

In a Facebook post from Monday, Hill wrote: "Despite everything, I chose to spend some quality time with my grandbabies over a late-night discussion regarding the unsavory part of my political life and the world around us over a meal."

Hill has not been charged in this investigation. The FDLE says the investigation is still active but has no additional information to provide.

An evidentiary hearing is set for next week regarding the injunction set for March 27.

The City of Orlando confirmed it is aware of the investigation but is not privy to any details. A spokesperson said the city also said the city does not have any authority to take disciplinary actions against an elected official.