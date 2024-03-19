NASA, SpaceX targeting Thursday afternoon launch of supplies, research to International Space Station

NASA is gearing up to send research and supplies to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's 30th commercial resupply mission on Thursday.

The SpaceX Dragon is scheduled for liftoff at 4:55 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This resupply mission will deliver "new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew, including tests of technologies to monitor sea ice, automate 3D mapping, and create nanoparticle solar cells," according to NASA.

Supplies and research are expected to arrive at the ISS at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday when the spacecraft docks autonomously to the zenith port of the station's Harmony module, NASA said.

