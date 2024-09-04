Popular Orlando doughnut shop announces sudden closure after 8 years

Stream FOX 35:

Valkryie Doughnuts is closing its only Orlando location this month.

The popular doughnut shop that specializes in egg- and dairy-free doughnuts, located near UCF, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. Their last day of service will be Sept. 22.

"It’s been so much fun feeding you guys for these last 8+ years but this is our last month on the lease and it seems like the right time to go try something else," the post said. "Come enjoy for another few weeks and say goodbye!"

Pre-orders and custom orders will be limited over the next few weeks.

The only Valkyrie Doughnuts location that remains is in St. Petersburg at 2444 Central Ave.

