Buca di Beppo closes Maitland location after 25 years

Popular Italian chain Buca di Beppo has shuttered its Maitland location for good.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the closure to FOX 35 on Tuesday. Its last day of business was Monday.

The former restaurant, located on South Orlando Avenue, was in business for nearly 25 years. A spokesperson for the brand said the reason for the closure is an expired lease.

"With multiple locations in Central Florida, including Florida Mall and Celebration, Buca di Beppo has long cherished its role in the local community. We extend our deepest gratitude to our patrons and staff who have created wonderful memories inside our restaurant," the brand said in a statement.

Here's a look at the other Buca di Beppo locations in Central Florida:

Florida Mall: 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Celebration: 6282 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

"We look forward to welcoming you soon with the same heartfelt hospitality and exceptional Italian cuisine that Buca di Beppo is known for. Thank you for your continued support and loyalty!" the company added.