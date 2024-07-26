Popular Thornton Park sports bar announces sudden closure

article

Graffiti Junktion in Thornton Park will serve its last cold one this weekend, the restaurant announced on social media.

The popular sports bar is closing on Sunday, July 28, after more than 15 years in business.

"On behalf of the staff we thank everyone for over a decade of support and overwhelming love! We'd love to see you all one last time this week as a new chapter begins for us and the block. Let’s make sure we go out with a bang!" Graffiti Junktion wrote on social media.

A reason for the restaurant's closure was not made immediately available.

With the closure of the Thornton Park location, only one Orlando-area location remains on Curry Ford.