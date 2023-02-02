Universal Orlando's new ticket deal gives guests 2 days free

article

Universal Orlando has launched what it's calling an "epic" new ticket deal for guests when one day just isn't enough at the theme parks.

The "Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket" – which starts at $234.99 per adult, plus tax – gives guests:

Five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with purchase of a 3-Day Base or Park-to-Park ticket

For $35 more, add access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park

"With more than 60 exhilarating rides and attractions across the award-winning theme parks, plus the upcoming summer debut of the all-new Minion Land and Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – an interactive blaster game experience where guests put their villainous skills to the test – this is the perfect offer for guests to explore all that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer," the company said in a news release.

The tickets are valid for any five calendar days during an eight consecutive calendar day period which begins on and includes the date selected.

Universal Orlando is gearing up for a busy 2023 with its annual Mardi Gras celebration beginning Feb. 4 and the highly anticipated opening of its new Minion Land this summer with a "first-of-its-kind" attraction, Illuminations's Villain-Con Minion Blast!

To get more information, visit the Universal Orlando website.