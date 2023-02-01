Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

article

Spring is going to rock at Walt Disney World!

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival returns this March and Disney has unveiled the concert lineup for its Garden Rocks Concert Series.

"Garden Rocks features internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday and showcases local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday at the America Gardens Theater," Disney Parks Blog reports.

Whether you want to rock out with Daughtry or get down with Kool and the Gang, there is sure to be an artist that will get you on your feet and dancing like no one is watching!

Below is the list of artists that have been announced with more acts to be revealed in the coming weeks:

March 3-4 – Journey former lead vocalist STEVE AUGERI

March 5-6 – Daughtry

March 10-11 – Tommy DeCarlo

March 12-13 – Smash Mouth

March 17-18 – Mike DelGuidice

March 19-20 – Blue Oyster Cult – NEW

March 24-25 – Berlin

March 26-27 – The Pointer Sisters

March 31 – Luis Figueroa – NEW

April 1-2 – Piso 21 – NEW

April 3 – TBD

April 7-8 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

April 9-10 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

April 16-17 – Switchfoot – NEW

April 21-22 – A Flock of Seagulls

April 23-24 – Jo Dee Messina

April 28-29 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, The Voice Of Player

April 30, May 1 – Kool and the Gang

May 5-8 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

May 12-15 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO

May 19-20 – A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce – NEW

May 21-22 – Casting Crowns – NEW

May 26-27 – Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of Chicago – NEW

May 28-29 – Rick Springfield

June 2-5 – Plain White T’s

June 9-10 – The Spinners

June 11-12 – The Commodores

June 16-17 – Vertical Horizon

June 18-19 – Tony Orlando

June 23-26 – Simple Plan

June 30, July 1 – Living Colour

July 2-3 – Wang Chung

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from March 1 through July 5, 2023!