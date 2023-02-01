Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring is going to rock at Walt Disney World!
The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival returns this March and Disney has unveiled the concert lineup for its Garden Rocks Concert Series.
"Garden Rocks features internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday and showcases local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday at the America Gardens Theater," Disney Parks Blog reports.
Whether you want to rock out with Daughtry or get down with Kool and the Gang, there is sure to be an artist that will get you on your feet and dancing like no one is watching!
Below is the list of artists that have been announced with more acts to be revealed in the coming weeks:
- March 3-4 – Journey former lead vocalist STEVE AUGERI
- March 5-6 – Daughtry
- March 10-11 – Tommy DeCarlo
- March 12-13 – Smash Mouth
- March 17-18 – Mike DelGuidice
- March 19-20 – Blue Oyster Cult – NEW
- March 24-25 – Berlin
- March 26-27 – The Pointer Sisters
- March 31 – Luis Figueroa – NEW
- April 1-2 – Piso 21 – NEW
- April 3 – TBD
- April 7-8 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
- April 9-10 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
- April 16-17 – Switchfoot – NEW
- April 21-22 – A Flock of Seagulls
- April 23-24 – Jo Dee Messina
- April 28-29 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, The Voice Of Player
- April 30, May 1 – Kool and the Gang
- May 5-8 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- May 12-15 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO
- May 19-20 – A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce – NEW
- May 21-22 – Casting Crowns – NEW
- May 26-27 – Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of Chicago – NEW
- May 28-29 – Rick Springfield
- June 2-5 – Plain White T’s
- June 9-10 – The Spinners
- June 11-12 – The Commodores
- June 16-17 – Vertical Horizon
- June 18-19 – Tony Orlando
- June 23-26 – Simple Plan
- June 30, July 1 – Living Colour
- July 2-3 – Wang Chung
The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from March 1 through July 5, 2023!