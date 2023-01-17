Universal Orlando 2023 Mardi Gras concert lineup: Here's who's performing and when

article

It's almost time for Universal Orlando Resort's yearly Mardi Gras celebration – and the concert lineup just dropped. This year's celebration will feature concerts from the Goo Goo Dolls, Sean Paul, 3 Doors Down, and country singer Maren Morris.

Patti LaBelle, TikTok star JVKE, Willow Smith, and Christian singer Lauren Daigle will also perform on the Music Plaza Stage inside Universal Orlando's theme park on certain nights between February 4 and April 16.

All concerns are included with regular theme park admission.

Universal Orlando's 2023 Mardi Gras Concerts

Feb. 4 - Patti LaBelle

Feb. 10 - JVKE

Feb. 11 - Goo Goo Dolls

Feb. 18 - Maren Morris

Feb. 19 - WILLOW

Feb. 25 - 3 Doors Down

Mar. 4 - Sean Paul

Mar. 5 - Lauren Daigle

Universal also announced that this year's parade theme – Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras, which will be inspired by fantastical creatures, such as dragons phoenixes, and unicorns. The parade will include six floats, alongside Universal's traditional floats, including the two-story riverboat and nearly 50-foot King Gator.

The festival will also include a food tour with special kiosks throughout the theme park. Sample dishes include a classics Crawfish boil, beignets, shrimp ceviche tostada, and black coconut rice pudding with mango. New this year, there will be some festive foods added to menus at Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay.

Visit https://www.universalorlando.com for more information.