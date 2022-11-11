Universal Orlando offering unlimited visits for military personnel, families with this special pass

article

As a thank you for their service to our country, Universal Orlando is welcoming military members and their families with the return of the Military Freedom Pass.

That means unlimited visits now through Dec. 24, 2023 with limited blockout dates.

The two-park 2022 Military Freedom Pass can be purchased for $199.99 per adult, which provides access to both Universal Studios and Universal's Islands of Adventure. For an additional $35, military personnel and their families can add Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park.

Eligible service members include:

Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard, Reservists) and spouses

Retired Military service members and spouses

Department of Defense Civilians

Ticket blockout dates include December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023, and April 3 – 9, 2023.

The 2022 Military Freedom Pass is available for purchase now. This ticket cannot be purchased at Universal's front gates.

For more information and where to buy the tickets, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/military.