How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season.
According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
For an additional $25, guests could also get one day of admission to Volcano Bay, the resort's water park.
MORE NEWS:
- Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
- Powerball jackpot: $2 million, $1 million winning tickets from Halloween drawing sold in Florida
The theme park says the tickets can be used on non-consecutive days from Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 26, 2023. Blackout dates apply: Nov. 21 – 26, 2022 and Dec. 22, 2022 – Jan. 2, 2023
The deal is only offered online and Florida residents have until Dec. 14, 2022 to purchase a ticket.