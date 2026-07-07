'Universal Nights': Universal Orlando announces after-hours event for Epic Universe

The Brief Epic Universe, Universal Orlando's newest theme park, is getting its own after-hours event. Universal Nights will be held on two nights in October, Universal has announced. The limited-capacity event will include access to attractions, character interactions, and complimentary snacks and beverages.



Universal Orlando has announced the first-ever after-hours event for Epic Universe, its newest theme park.

Universal Nights will be held on two nights this fall—Oct. 3 and Oct. 17—giving visitors a chance to experience the park in a new way at night.

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What is Universal Nights?

Universal has only shared a few details about the new event.

Universal Nights is being billed as a limited-capacity event, which means crowds should be low.

It will include access to attractions, character interactions, live entertainment and complimentary snacks and beverages, according to Universal.

The event will run from 9 p.m. to midnight, with ticket holders able to enter the park starting at 7 p.m.

Universal has not revealed which attractions will be open or which characters will make appearances during the event, but the resort said more details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Other after-hours events offered at Universal's parks include Volcano Bay Nights at Volcano Bay and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.

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How much are tickets?

Tickets to Universal Nights go on sale Aug. 13 and start at $179.99 per person.

Epic Universe's new nighttime show

The Universal Nights announcement comes as Epic Universe debuts its new nighttime show "Universal Celestial Goodnight."

The show, which premieres Tuesday, will feature hundreds of fountains, synchronized lights and fireworks accompanied by a musical score.

Celestial Goodnight will run nightly.