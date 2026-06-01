Volcano Bay Nights: What to know about Universal's after-hours event

The Brief Volcano Bay Nights has returned to Volcano Bay, and the event is running on select dates through Aug. 21. The after-hours event offers low waits at the park's attractions, complimentary snacks and live entertainment.



Volcano Bay Nights is back at Universal Orlando.

The after-hours, limited-capacity event transforms Universal's water park into a private tropical-themed party with characters, live entertainment, snacks, rides and the 200-foot Krakatau volcano at the center of the activities.

Here's what you need to know about the event.

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What is Volcano Bay Nights?

Now in its second year, this limited-capacity event takes place after the park has closed to regular day guests.

The Volcano Bay sign at night.

It includes exclusive entertainment such as a DJ dance party on the beach, meet-and-greets with characters from DreamWorks movies, select snacks and, what's probably considered one of the best perks, shorter waits at the attractions.

Volcano Bay Nights takes place on select nights from May 3 through Aug. 21. The dates include June 5, 12, 18 and 25; July 10 and 17; and August 7, 14, and 21.

The event is held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., however, ticket holders can get access to the park starting at 4 p.m., giving them even more time to experience the attractions.

Access to rides and attractions

During the event, visitors will get exclusive access to all of the park's attractions.

The attractions available during Volcano Bay Nights include the Krakatau aqua coaster, Ko'okiri body plunge, Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine body slides, Honu and Ika Moana raft rides, the Kopiko Wai lazy river, TeAwa the Fearless River and the Runamukka Reef children's play area.

The large Krakatau volcano at Volcano Bay illuminated during Volcano Bay Nights.

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Character meet-and-greets and live entertainment

The Waturi beach will be open during the event and will host a DJ-led beach bash with appearances from DreamWorks characters from movies such as "Shrek," "Trolls" and "How to Train Your Dragon."

Visitors will also be able to find the characters in other spots around the park for meet-and-greet opportunities.

Universal rotates the characters, so the available characters might vary depending on the date.

Free treats and drinks

Several dining locations around the park will be open for visitors to buy specialty food and drink items during the event.

Blue raspberry churro bites served during Volcano Bay Nights at Volcano Bay.

But some complimentary treats will be available. Visitors will be able to get blue raspberry churro bites and garlic Parmesan popcorn at select locations such as Bambu.

All Volcano Bay Nights ticket holders also receive a complimentary Volcano Bay Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup for unlimited refills at the Freestyle machines. Also, a special soda flavor called Volcano Blast is available at the machines.

How much does Volcano Bay Nights cost?

Admission to Volcano Bay Nights is $99 per person.

A regular ticket to the park starts at $80 but can cost as much as $110 depending on the date.

Universal Orlando annual passholders can get a 10% discount on Volcano Bay Nights tickets.

For visitors who want to upgrade their night, private cabanas are available to rent starting at $199 and must be booked at the park's concierge huts on the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased at universalorlando.com.