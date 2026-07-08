Osceola Sheriff's office: Suspect shot during overnight altercation with deputy

The Brief One man has been airlifted to the hospital after being shot when a deputy responded to a 911 call. The deputy responded to a report of a person having a mental health episode. The suspect was shot during a physical altercation with the deputy.



An Osceola Sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man early Wednesday morning while responding to a 911 call about a family member having a mental health episode, according to information provided by a Sheriff's spokesperson.

The call came in just after 2am from a home on Marcos Circle in the Kissimmee area.

Details from a Sheriff's Office release indicate that an adult male got into a physical altercation with the deputy at the home, and the deputy and was shot.

The person who was shot was reported to be conscious and alert when he was flown to the hospital.

According to the release, the deputy is okay and there were no other injuries.

FDLE is responding to the scene and will investigate the circumstances of the shooting.





