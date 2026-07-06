Sheriff: Off-duty sergeant arrested after intoxicated altercation with couple in Florida bar

The Brief An off-duty Volusia Sheriff’s sergeant was arrested following a reported intoxicated altercation with a couple at a bar in New Smyrna Beach. The Volusia Sheriff's Office reported 44-year-old Jason Stickels attacked a 71-year-old woman and then turned on her 77-year-old husband when he tried to intervene. Stickels, an employee with VSO since 2004, now faces two felony counts of battery on a person 65 or older and has been placed on administrative leave pending potential termination.



A Volusia Sheriff's sergeant has been arrested after an alleged altercation with a couple in their 70s at a New Smyrna Beach bar. He was off-duty at the time of the incident, the sheriff's office reported.

Sgt. Jason Stickels, 44, is accused of battery against a 71-year-old woman and her 77-year-old husband while he was intoxicated.

An off-duty sergeant with the Volusia Sheriff's Office was arrested on felony battery charges.

What we know:

New Smyrna Beach officers responded to a reported fight around 4:20 p.m., July 6, in which witnesses claimed that Stickels instigated the fight and created unwanted contact with the couple seated near the bar, the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators and surveillance footage, Stickels is accused of first committing battery against the woman, who was seated at a table. Then, when her husband stepped in to intervene, Stickels reportedly turned on the 77-year-old man as well, deputies said.

An off-duty sergeant with the Volusia Sheriff's Office was arrested on felony battery charges.

Surveillance video released

Video released by the sheriff's office shows Stickels talking to the couple – whose backs were facing him – for nearly one minute before he leaned toward the woman. The woman jerked her head away when a man stood up and appeared to push Stickels away with his arm.

A staff member appeared to intervene between the two men when Stickels shoved the man's shoulder, the video shows.

A bystander placed Stickels in a chokehold to subdue him, the sheriff's office said.

No injuries were reported, deputies said.

Felony charges, administrative leave

Stickels, who has been employed by the sheriff's office since 2004, is facing two counts of felony battery on a person 65 years old or older.

Deputies reported that Stickels is now placed on administrative leave and turned in his law enforcement equipment pending his final discipline, which officials noted could include termination.