The Brief More than 140 cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in 17 states, including in Florida. Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite that can lead to frequent, explosive Officials in some states are listing known fruits and veggies that have been linked to the parasite in previous outbreaks. The state is listing known fruits and veggies that have been linked to the parasite in previous outbreaks. You can reduce your risk by cooking produce when you can, and washing all fresh produce under clean running water even if you plan to peel it.



A Cyclosporiasis outbreak across the U.S. continues, and Florida is among more than a dozen states that have reported cases of the parasite that can cause explosive diarrhea.

Health officials in Michigan released new information this week about an outbreak in its state, including a list of fruits and vegetables that have been connected to previous outbreaks of the same illness, with the goal of helping to prevent more cases.

Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida

By the numbers:

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Florida is one of 17 states where Cyclosporiasis cases have been reported.

The CDC said it has received reports of 145 cases between May 1 and June 16, 2026. Twenty people have been hospitalized. Zero deaths have been reported.

Florida has between 1-10 cases, according to the CDC's website. Though it was not immediately clear where in Florida those cases were reported or suspected.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Florida Department of Health for more information.

The CDC said it monitors cases of Cyclosporiasis throughout the year. Cases typically spike in the spring and summer months, between May 1 and August 31.

List of fruits, vegetables

Big picture view:

To date, health officials have not linked the most recent outbreak to a specific grower or supplies, or a specific type of produce as a potential source of the outbreak.

This week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a list of fruits and produce connected to previous outbreaks of Cyclosporiasis.

Dig deeper:

The following foods have been specifically linked to previous Cyclospora outbreaks in the United States and Canada:

Bagged salad mixes and kits (pre-cut lettuce blends with romaine, iceberg, red cabbage, carrots)

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves)

Fresh basil

Raspberries

Snow peas

Green onions (scallions)

What you can do:

If you are preparing or eating any of the following raw foods, take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure:

Lettuce/leafy greens: Buy whole heads of lettuce (rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce or salad mixes), throw away the outer 2–3 layers of leaves and wash the inner leaves under running water. For leafy greens that can be cooked, cooking is the safest option.

Cilantro, basil: Wash thoroughly under running water, separating the leaves. Safest when cooked.

Raspberries: Their bumpy surface makes them especially hard to clean; the parasite can hide in the tiny crevices. Safest when cooked (pies, jams etc.). Consider frozen raspberries as an alternative (freezing may reduce but does not guarantee elimination of the parasite).

Snow peas: Wash under running water and rub the surface. Safest when cooked.

Green onions: Trim the root end and remove the outer layer, wash thoroughly under running water. Safest when cooked.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Big picture view:

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.

It is not known to spread from person-to-person.

RELATED: CDC investigates parasite outbreak linked to 'explosive' diarrhea across 17 states

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Timeline:

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

Cyclosporiasis treatment

What you can do:

If you experience sudden, ongoing diarrhea, reach out to your health care provider and your local health department.

Symptoms can be improved with an antibiotic.