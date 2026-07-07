The Brief Officials say for years, residents and businesses have asked when they can officially drop "Daytona Beach" from the city's name. A 30-day city-facilitated survey brought in nearly 550 responses, with a whopping 66 percent voting "yes" to the change. Rebranding would cost the city up to $277,000 to phase in new signs and decals, while updating a resident ID would cost $6.25.



For years, residents and businesses in Daytona Beach Shores have been asking City Hall, "When can we just be The Shores?" Now, that community-driven push has taken a massive step forward.

Officials emphasize this was not a city-led initiative. The city simply ran the data and facilitated a 30-day survey to gauge public opinion. Out of nearly 550 responses collected, a whopping 66 percent of participants voted "yes" to dropping "Daytona Beach" from the name so it can become only "The Shores."

Daytona Beach Shores moves forward with community-led proposal to rename city 'The Shores'

What we know:

The City Commission just passed the first reading of the proposal with a 5-to-0 vote, moving the name change one step closer to reality. If approved, the rebranding process will carry an estimated cost of up to $277,000 for the city to slowly phase in new signs and decals.

For local residents, the Volusia County Tax Collector says updating a state ID card or driver's license will require a $6.25 processing fee.

Daytona Beach Shores moves forward with community-led proposal to rename city 'The Shores'

What they're saying:

The proposal has sparked a mix of excitement and concern among local community members and leaders:

"So I'll say one word - Google search - you don't have The Shores in the Google search as a business - you lose that." — Anne Harrington, Resident

"I think right now we are overshadowed by our neighbor's name and I think we have earned the right to have a name that represents everything about this area and I think The Shores is a beautiful name." — Krista Good Rich, Business Owner

"A lot of people, tourists included have always associated it with being one town - they want to be their own and have the individuality. I respect that. I like that." — Matt Reinhart, Volusia County Council Vice Chair

"We're not making the decision. We're inviting the opportunity for the citizens to make a decision as to what to name their city." — Michael Politis, Vice Mayor

Will residents make the final decision?

What you can do:

The City Commission is not making the final decision on the name change itself; they are deciding whether to give voters the opportunity to make that choice.

The second reading of the ordinance is officially scheduled for July 28. Because officials did not see a big turnout at the first meeting, city leaders are explicitly asking people to show up and speak up at this next session.

If approved at the July 28 meeting, the final option to officially change the name to "The Shores" will be placed squarely on the November ballot for citizens to decide.