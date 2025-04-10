Universal Epic Universe to open at the start of Florida's rainy season

The Brief Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park is set to open May 22 in Orlando, just as Florida’s rainy season begins. The park features five themed lands, but few rides offer shelter from daily storms. Visitors may need new wet-weather strategies as crowds and summer heat collide.



What we know:

Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to open its highly anticipated fourth theme park, Universal Epic Universe, with an official opening date set for May 22.

Spanning 750 acres, the new park will introduce guests to five immersive "portals" or themed lands, including Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. The park will feature dozens of attractions, 30 dining venues, and 20 retail locations.

What we don't know:

While the park has shared plenty about its rides and themes, details about how Epic Universe will handle Florida’s notorious summer weather remain limited.

There is also uncertainty about the effectiveness of shelter planning, with early reports suggesting that several areas may lack adequate indoor cover. It’s unclear whether Universal will implement specific rainy-day strategies or adjust attraction accessibility during afternoon storms, which are common in the region.

The backstory:

Epic Universe marks the first major theme park opening in Orlando in nearly 27 years. The announcement and construction have stirred excitement across the tourism industry, with Universal aiming to expand its footprint and compete further with Walt Disney World.

The opening of the new park also reflects Universal’s long-term investment in themed entertainment and immersive storytelling, capitalizing on beloved franchises and cutting-edge technology.

Big picture view:

Opening a theme park of this scale in Central Florida comes with both opportunities and challenges. With Florida’s rainy season beginning around May 27, guests arriving during the park’s debut will likely contend with daily thunderstorms and high humidity. Historically, Central Florida sees a surge in theme park visitors during the summer, despite the unpredictable weather.

Parkgoers are known to adapt by seeking indoor attractions when storms hit, but Universal’s newest layout may require a rethink in visitor strategy.

The economic and tourism implications are also significant. Epic Universe is expected to draw millions of additional visitors to Orlando annually, boosting local businesses and employment. However, its success may hinge partly on how well the park handles weather-related logistics during its high-stakes launch.

Despite limited shelter in some areas, fans are already planning their visits, with some hoping Universal will expand on covered spaces or offer recommendations for wet weather touring — just as Disney guests have traditionally ducked into indoor rides like Pirates of the Caribbean or The Haunted Mansion during sudden downpours.

