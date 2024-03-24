Expand / Collapse search

'Unforeseen event': Florida police K-9 bites homeless person during pursuit of suspect in Gainesville

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  March 24, 2024 12:48pm EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Police Department said a K-9 attacked a homeless person during the pursuit of a domestic violence suspect.

In a Facebook post, the department said they deployed a K-9 unit to help apprehend a felony domestic violence suspect who fled on foot on Saturday. 

While tracking the 3100 NW 13th Street area, police said the K-9 team was led to an enclosed, fenced-in area with a patch of bushes. 

The K-9 handler spotted someone hiding behind the bushes and believed it to be the suspect - allowing the K-9 to make contact.

Soon after, the handler realized the person in the bushes was not the suspect and apprehended the K-9. 

The person was taken to Shands Hospital to receive treatment for punctures to their calf and thumb. 

No other details about the incident have been released. 